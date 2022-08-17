City of San Juan issues stage 2 water restrictions

The city of San Juan is reminding residents that stage 2 of the Water Conservation and Drought Contingency and Emergency Management Plan is in effect.

Stage 2 water restrictions will be in effect until the water demand is below our trigger points and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reports positive increases of water levels in the Falcon and Amistad reservoirs, the news release said.

According to the city, residents are asked to limit landscape irrigation with hose-end sprinklers and automatic irrigation systems to Tuesdays and Fridays for water customers in sector one, area north of Expressway 83, and Mondays and Thursdays for water customers in sector two, area south of Expressway 83, and irrigate landscape only between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m.

Landscape irrigation by means of hand-held hose or drip irrigation is exempt from these requirements, according to the news release.

The public is allowed to wash automobiles at commercial car washes or at their residence only on their designated irrigation days.

The hose must have a flow control device to stop water flow when not in use.

High pressure washes with flow control will also be allowed.

The public must discontinue the use of ornamental water features unless provisions are more for recirculation of water.

The failure to prevent or control the waste of water is also prohibited.

For more information, please visit the city's website or contact their office at 956-223-2300.