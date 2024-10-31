City of Brownsville announces internship program for university students

The city of Brownsville is teaming up with the TxWorks Program to provide internships to university students across several city departments.

The program will pay students $15 an hour.

Brownsville Mayor John Cowen Jr. said the goal is to give students real-world experience in public service while supporting the city's operational goals.

“I think providing those opportunities to our youth, people that are in the process of figuring out what they want to do in their careers, it's really important,” Cowen said. “So I think it's a great partnership with the state."

The money for the paid internships will be evenly split between the city and state.