City of Brownsville buses to start Sunday service

Public buses in Brownsville will begin offering service on Sundays, starting July 25.

Multimodal Transportation Director for the city Joel Garza says four years agothe city commissioned a study to improve public transportation.

"It did lay out the expansion of service, the change of route," Garza said. "And, obviously, the Sunday service."

The Sunday bus service will be limited to seven routes based on a survey of nearly 1,000 riders. Destinations like the mall and other shopping centers, including the flea market are at the top of the list.

The new service also comes with a price tag of nearly half a million dollars, funded by the city and the federal government.

"For years here, the city of Brownsville has viewed public transportation as all for low income," Garza said. "We're trying to change that mindset."

Garza says the city is looking to make the bus the first choice for those looking to explore and experience Brownsville.