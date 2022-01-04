City of Brownsville raises COVID-19 threat level from moderate to significant

The city of Brownsville moved its COVID-19 threat level from moderate to significant, Tuesday, according to a news release.

Citing the rise in positive COVID-19 cases across the city, Brownsville increased the threat level matrix from Level 2 Moderate to Level 3 Significant, as officials say they continue to monitor the surge of infections.

"The City of Brownsville has been vigilant in working with Cameron County and other local partners to lower the community transmission rates," Brownsville Public Health Director Dr. Art Rodriguez said in the news release. "We want to encourage the community to visit btxcares.com to find testing sites, rather than visiting the emergency room to get a test, which could potentially overwhelm our healthcare staff. In doing so, our community will be able to continue to proactively fight against COVID-19."

Officials say moving up to Level 3 was done to ensure that the city, along with local health partners and authorities, work together to protect the community while also monitoring multiple factors such as new hospital admissions, transmission rates, positive cases, and current ICU and ventilator patients.

The following is the City of Brownsville's Threat Matrix Level 3 Guidance: