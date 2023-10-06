City of Brownsville seeing increase in illegal border crossings

More than 1,400 migrants crossed into the Cameron County area on Thursday as the city of Brownsville reemerges as a hot spot for border crossings.

Some of those migrants who crossed into the city after making an appointment through the CBP One app are anxiously awaiting to begin the next leg of their journey.

“The hope is to go to another state and to work like we came to do,” Venezuelan migrant Juan Gutierrez said.

U.S. Border Patrol agent Andres Garcia says agents are seeing an increase in illegal border crossings at the Fort Brown golf course.

Large groups of migrants were seen crossing into the country there after the end of Title 42 in May.

“This is where we're getting hit the most in the Rio Grande Valley,” Garcia said.

Agents logged more than 3,000 apprehensions this past weekend.

Channel 5 News learned that U.S. Border Patrol agents are working alongside the city of Brownsville, the city police department and the Cameron County Sheriff's Office to manage the influx.

