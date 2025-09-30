City of Combes finalizing process to rescind water boil notice

Combes Mayor Silvestre Garcia announced the city is finalizing the process of rescinding the water boil notice that has been in effect for months.

The city of Combes has been under a boil water notice since April due to a sinkhole that formed as a result of the March storm and broke a water line.

Garcia said the city's water quality has been restored and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality results are in compliance. The city is just waiting on an official rescind notice that will be provided soon.