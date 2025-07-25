City of Donna hosts hurricane preparedness event

It's been two months since hurricane season began, and the city of Donna wants their residents to be prepared.

On Thursday, the city held a hurricane preparedness event at the square park.

Residents learned about the city's evacuation routes and their alerts for weather emergencies.

"We're about transparent government," Donna Mayor David Moreno said. "We have an emergency management team that meets frequently and once we have it we put everything out on our Facebook."

The mayor says this was their first hurricane preparedness event. The American Red Cross and Hidalgo County Emergency Management also participated.