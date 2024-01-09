City of Edinburg launches customer service survey for city staff

The city of Edinburg wants to hear from residents through their new customer service survey.

The survey allows the community to rate the responsiveness and professionalism of city staff.

The city said the data collected will be used to make sure that every department is providing exceptional service.

"This is a new initiative that the city is facing in finding areas of what's working and what's not working as we provide our customer service to our citizens," city of Edinburg Director of IT Danny Vera said.

The survey can be found on the city's website.

It'll also be at the kiosk at the entrance of Edinburg City Hall.