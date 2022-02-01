City of Edinburg looking for community input at next town hall meeting

The city of Edinburg is welcoming the community's voice at their 2040 vision town hall set for next Thursday.

"This is an opportunity to hear from you and so that as a city we take that into account as we plan for our future,” said Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza.

Representatives from the county, school districts, hospital systems, and universities in Edinburg will be in attendance. Garza says this is just the first of a series of town hall meetings in different parts of the community. The city will also be launching a website called edinburg2040.com for people to make their voice heard.

"It's meant to just keep on getting input, so the input won't just be that day,” Garza said. “It'll be throughout the process, throughout these next few months."

The city is considering ways to improve infrastructure, drainage, quality of life and economic development. Garza feels it's important residents be part of that process.

"They also know some of the needs that we have where they live, more so than sometimes the government because they live there,” Garza said.

With everyone's input, Garza hopes to establish a 2040 vision plan that meets the community's needs.

"This will serve as a guide for elected officials and residents, so that every year we're addressing needs of our future," Garza said.

The 2040 vision town hall meeting will be held at Edinburg City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome.