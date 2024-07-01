City of Edinburg prepares for Fourth of July celebration with cook-off event
Lots of cities in the Rio Grande Valley are getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, including the city of Edinburg.
Edinburg is getting ready for the Texas Cook 'Em High Steaks event.
Edinburg Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ronnie Larralde speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on the cook-off, plus other family fun and entertainment.
The Texas Cook 'Em High Steaks event is scheduled for Saturday, July 6 at Ebony Hills Golf Course.
For more information, click here.
