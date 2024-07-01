List of Fourth of July celebrations across the Valley
McAllen
Freedom Festival
July 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Parade at 9 a.m. from Houston Avenue to Beech Street on Main Street
Firework show at 9 p.m. at Municipal park, 1921 North Bicentennial Boulevard
For more information, click here.
Edinburg
Texas Cook 'Em
July 6 at 4 p.m.
Ebony Hill's Golf Course, 300 West Mark S. Pena Drive
Celebrate Independence Day weekend with us for an unforgettable day packed with live music, thrilling attractions, and the largest steak cook-off in the RGV! Featuring a FREE concert with the Josh Abbott Band!
For more information, click here.
Mission
4th of July Red, White and Blue Festival
July 3 at 7 p.m.
Mission Event Center, 200 North Shary Road
The Fourth of July is approaching, and we have the perfect celebration for you! It's going to be a fun and unforgettable night.
For more information, click here.
Alamo
Freedom Bash
July 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Alamo Sports Complex
Join us for Alamo's Freedom Bash on July 3rd with live music, beer garden, food, and the best fireworks show in RGV!
For more information, click here.
Pharr
Independence Day Festival
July 4 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
615 West Eldora Road
Our annual Independence Day Festival is happening Thursday, July 4th at Allen & William Arnold City/School Park!
Bring the family to enjoy food, live music, a carnival, petting zoo and of course a spectacular fireworks show!
For more information, click here.
San Juan
Fourth of July Celebration
July 3 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
San Juan Municipal Park, 506 U.S.-83 Bus
Join us on Wednesday, July 3rd at the San Juan Municipal Park from 4 PM - 10 PM for live music, wrestling, kids rides, water slides, a fireworks show, and MORE!
For more information, click here.
South Padre Island
Puro Fierro 956 Festival
July 6 at Noon
Cameron County Amphitheater and Event Center, 33174 State Park Road 100
For more information, click here.
Weslaco
Stars and Stripes Freedom Festival and Drone Show
July 5 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Celebrate Independence Day with us at an unforgettable event featuring a spectacular 4th of July Drone Show!
For more information, click here.
Brownsville
4th of July Salute to Freedom 2024
July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Brownsville Sports Park, 1000 Sports Park Boulevard
Get ready for live music, a car show, food vendors, sponsor booths, and more – all culminating in the most awe-inspiring fireworks display in the region. As a heartfelt thank-you, veterans attending the celebration will receive complimentary food and refreshments throughout the event. Don't miss out on this incredible tribute to freedom!
For more information, Contact the Brownsville Sports Park at (956) 574-6650 or click here.
Peñitas
4th of July Celebration
July 4 at 5 p.m.
100 23rd Street
Join us for the City of Peñitas 4th of July Celebration!! Live musical guests featuring Los Navaira, Cornelio D. Reyna, and Kikker Daddy Legacy, 4th of July Fireworks, a carnival, vendors, food, and fun for the entire family!
For vendor information, contact Rosie at 956-877-5717.
For more information on the event, call 956-581-3345 or click here.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville police launching new program to help dispatchers know someone's medical history
-
Gators on South Padre Island relocating amidst potential Gulf activity
-
Valley law enforcement working to be extra vigilant for Fourth of July
-
Valley officials inform residents of No Refusal weekend
-
Valley International Airport sees flight surge for the holiday week
Sports Video
-
Premier Volleyball earns bid to USA Volleyball Nationals
-
Former Nikki Rowe QB now 7on7 Head Coach
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach