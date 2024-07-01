List of Fourth of July celebrations across the Valley

mgnonline.com

McAllen

Freedom Festival

July 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parade at 9 a.m. from Houston Avenue to Beech Street on Main Street

Firework show at 9 p.m. at Municipal park, 1921 North Bicentennial Boulevard

For more information, click here.

Edinburg

Texas Cook 'Em

July 6 at 4 p.m.

Ebony Hill's Golf Course, 300 West Mark S. Pena Drive

Celebrate Independence Day weekend with us for an unforgettable day packed with live music, thrilling attractions, and the largest steak cook-off in the RGV! Featuring a FREE concert with the Josh Abbott Band!

For more information, click here.

Mission

4th of July Red, White and Blue Festival

July 3 at 7 p.m.

Mission Event Center, 200 North Shary Road

The Fourth of July is approaching, and we have the perfect celebration for you! It's going to be a fun and unforgettable night.

For more information, click here.

Alamo

Freedom Bash

July 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Alamo Sports Complex

Join us for Alamo's Freedom Bash on July 3rd with live music, beer garden, food, and the best fireworks show in RGV!

For more information, click here.

Pharr

Independence Day Festival

July 4 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

615 West Eldora Road

Our annual Independence Day Festival is happening Thursday, July 4th at Allen & William Arnold City/School Park!

Bring the family to enjoy food, live music, a carnival, petting zoo and of course a spectacular fireworks show!

For more information, click here.

San Juan

Fourth of July Celebration

July 3 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

San Juan Municipal Park, 506 U.S.-83 Bus

Join us on Wednesday, July 3rd at the San Juan Municipal Park from 4 PM - 10 PM for live music, wrestling, kids rides, water slides, a fireworks show, and MORE!

For more information, click here.

South Padre Island

Puro Fierro 956 Festival

July 6 at Noon

Cameron County Amphitheater and Event Center, 33174 State Park Road 100

For more information, click here.

Weslaco

Stars and Stripes Freedom Festival and Drone Show

July 5 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Celebrate Independence Day with us at an unforgettable event featuring a spectacular 4th of July Drone Show!

For more information, click here.

Brownsville

4th of July Salute to Freedom 2024

July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Brownsville Sports Park, 1000 Sports Park Boulevard

Get ready for live music, a car show, food vendors, sponsor booths, and more – all culminating in the most awe-inspiring fireworks display in the region. As a heartfelt thank-you, veterans attending the celebration will receive complimentary food and refreshments throughout the event. Don't miss out on this incredible tribute to freedom!

For more information, Contact the Brownsville Sports Park at (956) 574-6650 or click here.

Peñitas

4th of July Celebration

July 4 at 5 p.m.

100 23rd Street

Join us for the City of Peñitas 4th of July Celebration!! Live musical guests featuring Los Navaira, Cornelio D. Reyna, and Kikker Daddy Legacy, 4th of July Fireworks, a carnival, vendors, food, and fun for the entire family!

For vendor information, contact Rosie at 956-877-5717.

For more information on the event, call 956-581-3345 or click here.