City of Edinburg undergoing development boom

The city of Edinburg is experiencing a big construction boom, according to Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr.

Garza said there are currently $100 million worth of improvements taking place throughout the city.

“It’s the first quarter to have over $100 million in construction activity compared to $38 million a year ago, the first quarter is just tremendous,” Garza said.

The infrastructure work includes roadwork and the expansion of the water treatment plant.

According to Shavi Mahtani, president of Domain Development, the city has qualities people look for.

“The stadium, the parks — the number of parks that they have now. and they do have a lot of great real estate right off the expressway,” Mahtani said.

Domain Development is building six residential and commercial properties in Edinburg. Mahtani said

Watch the video above for the full story.