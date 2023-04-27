City of Edinburg undergoing development boom
The city of Edinburg is experiencing a big construction boom, according to Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr.
Garza said there are currently $100 million worth of improvements taking place throughout the city.
“It’s the first quarter to have over $100 million in construction activity compared to $38 million a year ago, the first quarter is just tremendous,” Garza said.
The infrastructure work includes roadwork and the expansion of the water treatment plant.
According to Shavi Mahtani, president of Domain Development, the city has qualities people look for.
“The stadium, the parks — the number of parks that they have now. and they do have a lot of great real estate right off the expressway,” Mahtani said.
Domain Development is building six residential and commercial properties in Edinburg. Mahtani said
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
City of Edinburg undergoing development boom
-
Combes police investigating after two men found dead inside a home
-
Edcouch teen arraigned in connection with death of infant son
-
Defendant in murder trial claiming self-defense in death of Harlingen teen
-
Large group of migrants continues moving through Brownsville
Sports Video
-
Edinburg North Freshman Maya Chen Headed to 5A State Tennis Tournament
-
Hidalgo Hires Marroquin as new AD/Football Coach
-
UTRGV BASEBALL WALKS OFF WITH DRAMATIC VICTORY IN GAME TWO OF DOUBLEHEADER
-
Vince Young visits RGV for Weslaco ISD's 'College Decision Day'
-
San Benito softball aims for deep playoff run