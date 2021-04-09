x

City of Harlingen mayor to deliver state of the city address

By: KRGV Digital
Mayor Chris Boswell. Photo Credit city of Harlingen

Harlingen Mayor Chris Boswell will deliver the annual state of the city address at a press conference set for Friday at noon.

The press conference will be livestreamed in this article.

