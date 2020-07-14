City of Laredo reports 3 additional coronavirus-related deaths, total of 49

The city of Laredo on Tuesday announced three additional coronavirus-related deaths – raising the total number of deaths in the city to 49.

According to a city of Laredo news release, a man in his early 30s, a man in his early 80s and a woman in her early 80s died due to complications related to the coronavirus – all three people had underlying health conditions.

As of noon on Tuesday, a total of 12,724 people have been tested, 8,417 people have resulted negative, 3,211 have resulted positive, 2,236 are active, 1,096 test results are pending, 926 people have recovered, 159 are currently hospitalized, 57 of which are in the ICU, and 49 have died.