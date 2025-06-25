City of Lyford to hold informational session on hurricane preparedness
Hurricane season is underway, and it's never too late to start prepping.
Lyford city leaders will be holding a hurricane preparedness information session at city hall on Wednesday.
Officials say the Texas Department of Emergency Management will be in attendance. There will also be people with the Small Business Administration.
The information session begins at 6 p.m. Lyford City Hall is located at 13550 Main Avenue.
Hurricane season runs through the end of November.
