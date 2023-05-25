City of McAllen begins spraying for mosquitos

McAllen city crews began spraying for mosquitos Wednesday evening.

The city-wide vector spraying initiative will help reduce adult mosquito activity in the area.

Crews will start spraying at the far north and south end of the city, and work their way to the center of town.

Spraying takes about two to three days to complete, officials said.

Those wanting to report problem areas can contact the city at 311 or 956-681-3111.