City of McAllen hosting two passport fairs in June
If you're in need of a passport, the city of McAllen will be hosting two separate fairs this month for people to apply for one.
The McAllen Passport Division will open at the McAllen downtown parking garage, located at 221 South 15th Street, on June 8 and June 22 at 8 a.m.
Spots to apply for a passport will be on a first come, first served basis.
For more information on forms and requirements to receive a passport, click here.
