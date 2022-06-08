City of McAllen in need of lifeguards

The city of McAllen is in need of more lifeguards.

The city has been experiencing a shortage of lifeguards since last summer. Some of them left when pools were closed during the pandemic.

McAllen hopes to hire at least 40 lifeguards. The pay rate starts at $10.93 an hour.

To apply, you need to have a lifeguard certification, which you can get through the city.

The McAllen Parks and Recreation Deputy Director, Carina Jimenez, says the pools are busy during the summer season, so they want to make sure they can continue to provide that service to the community.

“It’s so important to have our pools open and available for everyone who wants to come out and enjoy, stay active, stay healthy—and of course our lifeguards—we couldn’t run that operation without them. They keep the facility safe.”

Despite the shortage, operations at all four of their pools continue at full capacity.

However, some of their hours have changed as a result.

They want to assure the community that they’re maintaining the same standard of safety.