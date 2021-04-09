x

City of McAllen offering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

The city of McAllen - in conjunction with the McAllen Independent School District, Hidalgo County and the Texas National Guard - is offering a limited number of Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccines.

The vaccine distribution is currently happening at the McAllen Convention Center, located on 700 Convention Center Boulevard, on a first come, first serve basis. No registration is required.

The vaccine is available for those 18 and older and those arriving for the vaccine re instructed to enter through the west side of the convention center through 29th Street and Col. Plummer Drive. 

