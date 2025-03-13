City of Mission continues working to bring systems online following cyberattack

The City of Mission is making significant progress on safely bringing systems back online following a cybersecurity incident, the city announced in a Wednesday news release.

As previously reported, the city of Mission said their systems have been offline since Feb. 28 due to a cybersecurity incident.

Essential response services, such as the Mission Police Department and other first responders, have remained operational.

PREVIOUS STORY: City of Mission investigating cybersecurity incident

The city issued a disaster declaration regarding the cyberattack on March 4 that was extended on Saturday.

On Monday, the city asked Gov. Greg Abbott for an extension.

The incident rendered the city’s computer server inaccessible, according to a Monday letter to Abbott that was signed by Mission Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza.

“In addition to not being able to access any city records, this threat endangers protected personal information, protected health information, civil and criminal records, and all other data held by the city of Mission and its departments,” Gonzalez said in the letter.

According to the Wednesday news release, the city is working with industry experts to investigate the incident, assist in the restoration process, and bolster security to safeguard information.

“We are simultaneously working on identifying any potentially affected individuals so that we can provide them notice as required by law,” the release stated.

“We believe that the city will be back to full operational capacity soon,” the release stated.