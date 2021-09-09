City of Mission opening sandbag station

In preparation for potential rain in the area, the city of Mission announced they are opening a self-serve sandbag station as a precautionary measure.

The sandbag distribution opens Friday, Sept. 10 and will run from 8 a.m. through 7 p.m. at Lions Park, located on 1500 Kika de la Garza Loop.

The sandbag station will reopen Saturday, Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. through 1 p.m., weather permitting.

The sandbag station is for Mission residents only. They are required to show a utility bill or photo ID and are asked to bring their own shovels to the site.