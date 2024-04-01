City of Mission to hold community briefings for charter amendment election

The city of Mission is set to host several community briefings on the upcoming city charter amendment election.

The first of four briefings is scheduled for Tuesday, April 2 at Mims Elementary School at 6 p.m. More than a dozen proposed changes will be on the ballot.

This is a chance for voters who live in Mission to ask questions they may have.

