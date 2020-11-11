x

City of Pharr hosting a fireworks show for Veterans Day

By: Gabriella Garza

Some Rio Grande Valley cities have found new ways to pay tribute to our nations heroes during Veterans Day amid pandemic. 

The City of Pharr will be hosting a Veterans Day Fireworks Show in honor of our nations heroes on Wednesday. 

The show will begin at 9 p.m. and residents can tune into the radio station KTEX 100.3 to enjoy the show with patriotic music. 

There will be secured parking spots near the fireworks on both the north and south sides of Pharr. Those parking spots will be available on first-come, first served basis and parking is free. 

North Pharr location: 1103 E. Nolana

South Pharr location: 900 E. Pecina 

