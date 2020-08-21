City of Pharr notifies of ordinance about traversing flooded streets with a vehicle

On Friday, the City of Pharr posted a tweet notifying the public of its new ordinance that went into effect on August 3rd, 2020.

According to the Twitter post, the ordinance states: “It shall be unlawful for any person to traverse a flooded street in an automobile, truck, boat, or other vehicle or vessel at such speed as to create a wake therein that may or is likely to cause personal injury or damage or increased flooding to the property or premises adjoining such flooded street or streets."

Each violation shall be punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.00.



