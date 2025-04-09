City of Pharr preparing for annual Eggstravaganza event

Rio Grande Valley residents looking for some great family fun this weekend are going to want to be in Pharr.

The city is holding their annual Easter Eggstravaganza and Scavenger Hunt.

City spokesperson Yuri Gonzalez speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what people can expect during their event.

Pharr's East Eggstravaganza and Scavenger Hunt is scheduled for Saturday at the Pharr Sports Complex, located at 1901 South Cage Boulevard.

