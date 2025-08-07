City of Weslaco honors little league team

For the first time ever, Weslaco Little League won a State Softball Championship.

"Like we actually won and we did it for our city and we're the first ones that did it", said Weslaco Little League softball state champion Arielle Estevanes.

The team competed in the Texas West State Championship last month. Their final championship game was scheduled to be played at noon, but the team had to wait in a weather delay for five hours before finally taking the field.

"For me it was pretty intense because it felt like we played two games and it was like we played and boom no you can't play anymore," said Weslaco Little League softball state champion Emma Perez.

Even after all that waiting, they left everything on the field and took home the title.

"They came back on all cylinders and finished the game and we ended up State Champs, but you know hopefully next year we can get to that regional and to the World Series but who knows, you know," said Weslaco Little League head softball coach, Arnold Cavazos.