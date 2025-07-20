City of Weslaco hosts Lemonade Day for young entrepreneurs
A lot of Rio Grande Valley residents are trying to beat the heat, and some folks in Weslaco are doing just that with a fresh glass of lemonade.
Lemonade Day was held at Isaac Rodriguez Park on Saturday. The goal was to help kids learn how to start their own business though a lemonade stand.
The event began at 6 p.m. and had 26 lemonade stands with 78 kids are participating.
The Chamber of Commerce said this year's participation exceeded last year's. On top of lemonade, there were also vendors, pet adoptions and a lemon squeezing competition.
The purpose of the event was to give children experience in being in the business industry. Officials say it'll help vendors learn how to operate their own business.
The children who participated in the event got to keep the proceeds.
Lemonade Day lasted through 8 p.m.
