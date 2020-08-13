CLEAR alert issued for missing Corpus Christi woman

A Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert was issued for a missing woman by the Texas Alert Network.

The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for Paulina Hernandez. She is described as a white female, 22 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 215 lbs, brown hair and brown eyes, she was wearing a blue tie dye t-shirt.

Hernandez was last seen at 2:30 a.m. Thursday August 13 at 6000 block Airstream Drive in Corpus Christi.

A suspect in Hernandez's disappearance has been identified as Thomas Anthony Hutchins II. He’s described as a white male, 23 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 lbs, brown hair and blue eyes.

Hutchins was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jeans and beanie style hat.

The suspect and missing person were last seen in a 2015 blue Honda Civic with Oklahoma license plate DLH434.

Law enforcement officials believe this person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If anyone has information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the Corpus Christi PD at 361-886-2802.