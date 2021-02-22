Climate scientists try to cut their own carbon footprints

By SETH BORENSTEIN

AP Science Writer

Some climate scientists are limiting their airline flights so they don’t worsen the global warming they study. The issue divides scientists and activists and often plays out on social media. Katharine Hayhoe is an atmospheric scientist at Texas Tech who flies once a month, often to talk to climate doubters in the evangelical Christian movement. She was blasted on Twitter because she keeps flying. Hayhoe and other still-flying scientists note that aviation is only 3% of global carbon emissions.

