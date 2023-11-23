Closed handbag repair shop in McAllen fails to return customers’ items

A now closed handbag repair clinic in McAllen received an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB is also advising customers to file police reports against the Handbag Clinic and Boutique after the store failed to return thousands of dollars’ worth of handbags and purses to customers who dropped them off at the store before it abruptly shut down over the summer.

One woman was told her items worth more than $4,700 would be returned by Nov. 11. She told Channel 5 News the items were still missing.

Shortly after this story originally aired — and after multiple unanswered calls — the owners of the Handbag Clinic and Boutique reached out to Channel 5 News.

In a text message, the owner said he is currently in San Antonio attempting to reopen the store, and is still going through hundreds of messages and calls from customers.

