Coach's Take: Mission Veterans head coach discusses Patriots, Vaqueros football

4 hours 9 minutes 20 seconds ago Saturday, October 04 2025 Oct 4, 2025 October 04, 2025 2:59 PM October 04, 2025 in News

The Veterans Memorial High School Patriots in Mission are currently 5-1 this football season.

Head Football Coach Dave Gilpin speaks with the KRGV sports team on how the season has been going for the team and how important Vaqueros football is for the Rio Grande Valley.

Watch the video above for the full story.

