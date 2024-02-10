x

Coach Soto hoping to improve goalkeeping skills in the Valley

1 day 12 hours 37 minutes ago Thursday, February 08 2024 Feb 8, 2024 February 08, 2024 10:52 PM February 08, 2024 in Sports - High School
By: Bella Michaels

MCALLEN, TEXAS --

Valley-native Coach Soto is hoping to help local goalkeepers reach their dreams of playing soccer at the collegiate level. He provides training sessions through a program he calls "Goalkeeper Academy." Watch video above for more:

