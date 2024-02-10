Coach Soto hoping to improve goalkeeping skills in the Valley
MCALLEN, TEXAS --
Valley-native Coach Soto is hoping to help local goalkeepers reach their dreams of playing soccer at the collegiate level. He provides training sessions through a program he calls "Goalkeeper Academy." Watch video above for more:
