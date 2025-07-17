Coast Guard: Body found in capsized vessel on Brownsville Ship Channel

KRGV photo

An investigation is underway after a body was found Thursday in a fishing vessel that capsized on Saturday, a spokesperson with the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed to Channel 5 News.

The body was found inside the wheelhouse of the boat, the Coast Guard said, adding that they are working to confirm if the body belongs to a fisherman who disappeared when the boat sank.

As previously reported, a boat with two fishermen capsized and sank early Saturday morning. One of the fishermen was recovered, while the captain of the vessel — Eduardo Perez — remains missing.

The body was found Thursday at around 4:30 p.m. after the sunken vessel was recovered near the Jaime Zapata Memorial Boat Ramp.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.