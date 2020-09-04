Colorado, Dallas set for game 7 matchup

By The

Associated Press



Dallas Stars (37-24-8, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Colorado Avalanche (42-20-8, second in the Central Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 4 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 3-3

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars face off in game seven of the Western Conference second round. The teams meet Friday for the 11th time this season. The Avalanche won the previous matchup 4-1.

The Avalanche have gone 10-8-2 against division opponents. Colorado is second in the league recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.7 assists.

The Stars are 12-9-3 against Central Division opponents. Dallas has given up 44 power-play goals, killing 79.7% of opponent chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has 93 total points for the Avalanche, 35 goals and 58 assists. Mikko Rantanen has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Tyler Seguin has 50 total points while scoring 17 goals and totaling 33 assists for the Stars. Denis Gurianov has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Avalanche: Averaging 4.0 goals, 7.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Stars: Averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Matt Calvert: day to day (undisclosed), Philipp Grubauer: out indefinitely (leg), Joonas Donskoi: day to day (undisclosed), Erik Johnson: out indefinitely (undisclsoed).

Stars: Stephen Johns: out (undisclosed), Ben Bishop: out (undisclosed).

