Community clean up event set for Saturday in Edinburg
The city of Edinburg is inviting the public to take part in Trash Bash.
The cleanup event has community members team up with the city to help make it look its best.
For more information, contact the City of Edinburg Solid Waste Department at 956-381-5635.
