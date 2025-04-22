x

Community clean up event set for Saturday in Edinburg

2 hours 25 minutes ago Tuesday, April 22 2025 Apr 22, 2025 April 22, 2025 5:18 PM April 22, 2025 in News - Local

The city of Edinburg is inviting the public to take part in Trash Bash.

The cleanup event has community members team up with the city to help make it look its best.

For more information, contact the City of Edinburg Solid Waste Department at 956-381-5635.

