Community continues searching for answers in unsolved murder of missing San Benito teen

Saturday, July 17 marks five years since Nahomi Rodriguez was last seen alive.

The 19-year-old was working at a McDonalds in Harlingen when she disappeared in 2016.

Her remains were found nine months later outside of Rio Hondo.

RELATED:

Loved Ones of Nahomi Rodriguez Say Goodbye

Aunt of Murdered Valley Teenager Speaks Out About Unsolved Case

No suspect has ever been named and no motive has been given in the disappearance of the San Benito teenager.

In a statement released Saturday, the Harlingen Police Department said they are still looking for answers.

"Someone out there has answers, and may be concerned about coming forward," the statement said.

Those with information on the case are urged to contact the Harlingen Police Department at 956-425-8477.