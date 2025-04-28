Competency exam ordered for Alamo murder suspect

A competency exam was ordered Monday for the man accused of killing a woman at a trailer park in Alamo.

Christopher Lee Soto is charged with murder in connection with the death of Brittany Kay Ireland.

Ireland, 38, was found dead with lacerations to her neck on October 2023 in a mobile home at the Acacia RV & MH Park — located at 89 East Bus. 83 in Alamo.

A criminal complaint said that Soto was found in a different room in the same mobile home, unresponsive with blood all over his clothing.

During a hearing on Monday, Soto told the judge he’s been hospitalized because of mental health issues. Soto also said he’s currently taking medication for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Soto is scheduled to be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on Wednesday, June 4.

