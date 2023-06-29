x

Comunidad: Actividades de verano en el Museo de Historia del sur de Texas

5 hours 41 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, June 29 2023 Jun 29, 2023 June 29, 2023 1:22 PM June 29, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Francisco Guajardo, director del Museo de Historia del Sur de Texas, nos cuenta sobre todas las actividades y exhibiciones que el museo está realizando en este verano. 

