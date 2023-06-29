x

Comunidad: Boutique en McAllen presenta joyas hechas a mano

Thursday, June 29 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Claudia Arellano, propietaria de la boutique Yayas Jewels, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para platicarnos sobre el origen e historia de su negocio, donde encontrara diferentes joyas hechas a mano. 

Puede visitar la joyería en la siguiente dirección: 3617 Cornell Ave McAllen.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

