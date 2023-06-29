Comunidad: Boutique en McAllen presenta joyas hechas a mano
Claudia Arellano, propietaria de la boutique Yayas Jewels, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para platicarnos sobre el origen e historia de su negocio, donde encontrara diferentes joyas hechas a mano.
Puede visitar la joyería en la siguiente dirección: 3617 Cornell Ave McAllen.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville police seize vape pens, cartridges and other drugs inside residence
-
Suspects linked to shots fired call in custody after chase ends in...
-
Interim state AG says only one elected position can be held, Dr....
-
Tenants in Weslaco apartments face AC issues through summer heat
-
Pump Patrol: June 29, 2023
Sports Video
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships
-
From North Carolina to the Valley, forward Cole Frame Joins the Toros
-
1-On-1 with Dave Campbell's Insider Matt Stepp
-
7-on-7 state tournament concludes