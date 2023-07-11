Comunidad: Children's Defense Fund ofrece apoyo en cuanto al acceso a seguros médicos para los niños
En Comunidad, Graciela Camarena, directora del Children's Defense Fund enfatiza que este verano al menos 500.000 niños de Texas perderán su seguro médico, aunque la mayoría califique para un seguro. Por ello, Camarena visita nuestros estudios para brindar consejos en cuanto a esta situación.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Sheriff's office: Narcotics and weapons seized at home of aggravated robbery victim
-
Radio silence observed for McAllen police officers killed in the line of...
-
Police: Man in custody in connection with Brownsville shooting
-
Cyclist killed in crash near Edinburg identified
-
Police: Man in custody in connection with Brownsville shooting
Sports Video
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships