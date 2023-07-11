x

Comunidad: Children's Defense Fund ofrece apoyo en cuanto al acceso a seguros médicos para los niños

Tuesday, July 11 2023
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En Comunidad, Graciela Camarena, directora del Children's Defense Fund enfatiza que este verano al menos 500.000 niños de Texas perderán su seguro médico, aunque la mayoría califique para un seguro. Por ello, Camarena visita nuestros estudios para brindar consejos en cuanto a esta situación.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

