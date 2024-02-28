Comunidad: ¡Conozca a nuestra mascota de la semana, Taquito!
En Comunidad, Maribel Orellano del Weslaco Animal Care Services visita nuestros estudios para presentarnos al perro Taquito, quien está en busca de un hogar.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
