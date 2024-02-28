x

Comunidad: ¡Conozca a nuestra mascota de la semana, Taquito!

2 hours 17 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, February 28 2024 Feb 28, 2024 February 28, 2024 12:40 PM February 28, 2024 in Noticias RGV
By: Juan Barragan

En Comunidad, Maribel Orellano del Weslaco Animal Care Services visita nuestros estudios para presentarnos al perro Taquito, quien está en busca de un hogar.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days