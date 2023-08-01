x

Comunidad: Consultora se enfoca en el desarrollo humano

Tuesday, August 01 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En Comunidad, la consultora, Patricia Valenzuela, visita nuestros estudios para compartir acerca de su labor centrada en el desarrollo humano.

Valenzuela trabaja ayudando a distritos escolares locales en concientizar su rol y responsabilidad en cuanto su impacto en el desarrollo de los estudiantes.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

