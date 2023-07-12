x

Comunidad: Experto brinda consejos sobre como cazar y pescar de una manera responsable

1 hour 47 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, July 12 2023 Jul 12, 2023 July 12, 2023 5:29 PM July 12, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

El Capitán Joshua López visito nuestros estudios para compartir acerca de su labor enseñando a los residentes locales del Valle cómo practicar la casería y pesca de una manera responsable en Quacker Smackers Outfitters.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days