Comunidad: Propietaria de Uncommonly Rossina Fine Treats comparte su trayectoria y experiencia con el negocio
Gaby Cueva, propietaria de Uncommonly Rossina Fine Treats Bakery comparten algunas de sus delicias mientras hablan de su trayectoria al iniciar su propia empresa de postres, al igual que los obstáculos que enfrentaron en el camino.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Mr. Weenie
-
New art exhibit by Roma ISD students displayed at International Museum of...
-
Edinburg Fire Department introduces new fire trucks
-
Trial begins against man accused of killing 15-year-old Harlingen teen
-
Arrest made in aggravated robbery that stemmed from marijuana sale
Sports Video
-
Edinburg North Freshman Maya Chen Headed to 5A State Tennis Tournament
-
Hidalgo Hires Marroquin as new AD/Football Coach
-
UTRGV BASEBALL WALKS OFF WITH DRAMATIC VICTORY IN GAME TWO OF DOUBLEHEADER
-
Vince Young visits RGV for Weslaco ISD's 'College Decision Day'
-
San Benito softball aims for deep playoff run