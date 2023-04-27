x

Comunidad: Propietaria de Uncommonly Rossina Fine Treats comparte su trayectoria y experiencia con el negocio

Gaby Cueva, propietaria de Uncommonly Rossina Fine Treats Bakery comparten algunas de sus delicias mientras hablan de su trayectoria al iniciar su propia empresa de postres, al igual que los obstáculos que enfrentaron en el camino.

