Comunidad: Rendirán homenaje a la artista mexicana Frida Kahlo a través del décimo evento anual, FridaFest 2023, en Edinburg, Texas.
La directora asistente del departamento de arte y cultura en Edinburg, Magdiel Catle, visita nuestros estudios para compartir acerca del tan esperado evento conocido como Frida Fest.
Este 2023 se celebra el décimo Fridafest anual, organizado por la ciudad de Edinburg, el cual se llevará a cabo el 15 de julio en el Edinburg City Hall Courtyard, 415 W. University Drive. Este evento rinde homenaje a la icónica artista mexicana Frida Kahlo y al mismo tiempo celebra el espíritu de empoderamiento de la mujer.
Como parte del trascendental décimo aniversario, la Ciudad está organizando un concurso de arte con tiza y está buscando activamente artistas talentosos con tiza para que participen.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
