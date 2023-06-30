x

Comunidad: Restaurante Smoke Crafters BBQ ofrece carnes tradicionales ahumadas a fuego lento

4 hours 58 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, June 30 2023 Jun 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 2:27 PM June 30, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Jaime Elizondo, dueño del restaurante Smoke Crafters BBQ en McAllen, visita los estudios de Noticias RGV para contarnos acerca de su negocio y nos deleita con sus platillos de la carta. 

También puede visitar el restaurante en la siguiente dirección: 1017 Shasta Ave, McAllen. 

Vea el video para el informe completo. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days