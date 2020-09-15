CON MI GENTE: A family tradition

For the Garza family, cutting hair is a family tradition.

The Garza family owns Discount Barber and Beauty Center at the corner of "E" Street and Tyler Avenue in Harlingen.

Irma Garza has owned the business for more than 22 years. Her husband and sons work with her.

"We started one by one," Garza said. "And here we are, the whole family."

