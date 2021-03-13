CON MI GENTE: Alamo Museum Keeping the History

ALAMO – In years past, details of the city of Alamo’s history was kept at the fire department.

Documents passed down from fire chief to fire chief.

Now, they found a permanent home in the city-run museum.

“They went through different commission sessions and created a museum department. So, now the museum is part of the city. A department of the city,” said Alejandro Oyoque, the museum curator.

The pictures tell the story, when the city was young.

