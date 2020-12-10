CON MI GENTE: Roma father and son candidates win
A father and son who ran for different positions in Roma won.
Jaime Escobar Sr. ran for a position on the Roma School Board and his son also named Jaime ran for Mayor.
"We know going into this there's high expectations and that's why we decided to step it up and try to make a difference," Roma Mayor Jaime Escobar Jr. said.
Watch the video for the full story.
