CON MI GENTE: Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery

Located on about 3 acres in Mercedes, the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery is the final resting place for more than 100 people.

The cemetery was created in 1913, when the American Rio Grande Land and Irrigation Company donated the property to the Immanuel Lutheran Church.

The first person to be buried in the cemetery was Wilhelm Schumacher, who died in 1911. Schumacher was originally buried on his family's farm and later reinterred at the Lutheran cemetery.

People who immigrated to the Rio Grande Valley from Russia, Norway, Germany and Finland are also buried at the cemetery.

Watch the video for the full story.